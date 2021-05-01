Left Menu

COVID-19: CBSE announces marking policy for class 10 board exams, results to be announced by June 20

As per the policy of the board, 20 marks are for internal assessment and 80 marks are for year-end board examinations.The weightage in terms of maximum marks for schools which have conducted the tests and exams through the year will be -- periodic testunit test 10 marks, Haly year exam 30 marks and pre-board exams 40 marks, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.The board has asked schools to form a result committee consisting of principal and seven teachers for finalizing the results.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 22:28 IST
COVID-19: CBSE announces marking policy for class 10 board exams, results to be announced by June 20
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced a policy for the tabulation of marks for class 10 board exams which have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the student's performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

''The students will be assessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject. As per the policy of the board, 20 marks are for internal assessment and 80 marks are for year-end board examinations.

''The weightage in terms of maximum marks for schools which have conducted the tests and exams through the year will be -- periodic test/unit test (10 marks), Haly year exam (30 marks) and pre-board exams (40 marks),'' CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

The board has asked schools to form a result committee consisting of principal and seven teachers for finalizing the results. Five teachers from the school should be from Mathematics, Social Science, Science and two languages, and two teachers from neighbouring schools should be co-opted by the school as the external members of the committee. ''In the pandemic situation, delivering fair and unbiased results to students on time is a challenging task. But the board is confident that every school leader and every teacher of CBSE affiliated schools will complete this process with the highest degree of professionalism, consistency, and care to ensure accurate and fair results. Schools will also have to ensure that the marks awarded by them should be in consonance with past performance of the school in class 10 board exams,'' he said.

''Schools are expected to provide a fair and objective assessment of the student and have been given the autonomy and flexibility to do so. However, to take care of the variations in school-level evaluation processes, there is a need to standardize the scores across schools through a process of moderation of marks,'' he added.

The CBSE has also warned schools against indulging in unfair and biased practices for assessment or they will have to face penalty or disaffiliation.

The board said that the result will be announced by June 20.

''The schools will form eight-member result committees by May 5. The provision for school-wise distribution of marks as well as the finalisation of the rationale document will happen by May 10. For candidates who have not appeared in enough tests through the year, the schools will conduct an online or telephonic assessment for them by May 15 and will have to finalise the result by May 25,'' Bhardwaj said. The controller said that the marks will have to be submitted to the CBSE by June 11 and the result will be declared by June 20.

The CBSE had on April 14 cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The board exams are usually conducted in February-March. However, the board had decided to conduct them in May-June this year due to the pandemic situation. Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of COVID-19 ahead of a nationwide lockdown.

Several states started reopening the schools partially from October last year, but physical classes are again being suspended because of the rise in coronavirus cases.

Last year, the board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results were announced based on an alternative assessment scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J'khand announces one month's extra pay to COVID health workers

The Jharkhand government on Saturday announced Rs 103 crore incentive for frontline health workers engaged in COVID-related work that is equivalent to their one month salary.Jharkhand is battling the second surge of the COVID-19 pandemic wi...

Experts say oxygen concentrators can be used only in moderate COVID-19 cases, not by all

Health experts on Saturday said oxygen concentrators can be used only in moderate cases of COVID-19 when a patient experiences a drop in oxygen level and not by everyone who finds it below acceptable limits.According to the health ministry,...

COVID: Monitor oxygen refilling centres round the clock: Delhi govt to district magistrates

The Delhi government has directed all district magistrates to monitor medical oxygen refilling centres round the clock to ensure its supply to genuine patients and hospitals amid a severe shortage of life-saving gas in the city.The Delhi Di...

Police arrests six members of banned outfit PLFI

Police on Saturday arrested six members of the banned outfit PLFI from Jharkhands Chaibasa district and recovered arms and ammunition from them, an officer said.On a tip-off police raided Horogada village and arrested the members of the ban...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021