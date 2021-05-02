Left Menu

JUN teachers' association condoles deaths of faculty, staff members due to COVID-19

I pray to almighty to give strength to the families of these departed colleagues, the VC said.The JNUTA in its statement said, We have tragically lost yesterday our colleague and serving faculty member of the University, professor Satyamurti of the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 00:21 IST
JUN teachers' association condoles deaths of faculty, staff members due to COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jawahar Lal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) expressed its grief at the demise of many members of the varsity community and their family members due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement said on Saturday.

In a written message, vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said, ''This wave has brought several tragedies to our campus: we have lost in the past few days some of our faculty colleagues and staff members. The loss and pain their family members and friends are going through are difficult to express.'' ''On behalf of the university, I convey our profound and sincere condolences to the bereaved families of JNU. I pray to almighty to give strength to the families of these departed colleagues,'' the VC said.

The JNUTA in its statement said, ''We have tragically lost yesterday our colleague and serving faculty member of the University, professor Satyamurti of the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies. Remembered by many as a warm, friendly and helpful person, Satyamurti was an acclaimed specialist in Indian Philososphy and Linguistics who joined the University as a faculty member in 2015.'' Alokesh Barua, formerly Professor at the Centre for International Trade and Development (SIS) and Ashok Rastogi who had been a Professor of Physics at the School of Physical Sciences also fell victim to COVID-19 in recent days, while Satish Kumar, who was Professor of Diplomacy at JNU, passed away due to age-related issues, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sheriff: Boone shooter attacked father days earlier

A gunman who killed his mother, father-in-law, two sheriffs deputies and died at the scene of a shootout also attacked his father with a knife days before Wednesdays shooting in Boone, North Carolina, according to Watauga County Sheriff Len...

Motor racing-Verstappen criticises slippery Portuguese track surface

Max Verstappen criticised the slippery surface of Portugals Algarve circuit as not a lot of fun on Saturday after the Red Bull driver qualified behind both Mercedes cars for Sundays race.The Dutch driver, second in the championship and only...

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 217,168

Mexicos health ministry on Saturday reported 3,025 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 261 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,347,780 and fatalities to 217,168.Separate government data published in March sug...

WRAPUP 1-Warren Buffett touts U.S. economy's unexpected strength as Berkshire rebounds

Warren Buffett said on Saturday that the U.S. economy is faring far better than he might have predicted early in the coronavirus pandemic and that the improvement is benefiting his conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.Speaking at Berkshires...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021