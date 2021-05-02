JUN teachers' association condoles deaths of faculty, staff members due to COVID-19

The Jawahar Lal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) expressed its grief at the demise of many members of the varsity community and their family members due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement said on Saturday.

In a written message, vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said, ''This wave has brought several tragedies to our campus: we have lost in the past few days some of our faculty colleagues and staff members. The loss and pain their family members and friends are going through are difficult to express.'' ''On behalf of the university, I convey our profound and sincere condolences to the bereaved families of JNU. I pray to almighty to give strength to the families of these departed colleagues,'' the VC said.

The JNUTA in its statement said, ''We have tragically lost yesterday our colleague and serving faculty member of the University, professor Satyamurti of the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies. Remembered by many as a warm, friendly and helpful person, Satyamurti was an acclaimed specialist in Indian Philososphy and Linguistics who joined the University as a faculty member in 2015.'' Alokesh Barua, formerly Professor at the Centre for International Trade and Development (SIS) and Ashok Rastogi who had been a Professor of Physics at the School of Physical Sciences also fell victim to COVID-19 in recent days, while Satish Kumar, who was Professor of Diplomacy at JNU, passed away due to age-related issues, the statement said.

