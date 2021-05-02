Left Menu

COVID: DU defers final year exams

It was decided that the exams be postponed to June 1, D S Rawat, Dean of Examinations, DU, said.Rawat said that the decision on exams for intermediate semesters will be taken later.Teachers and students have been demanding the deferment of exams and even cancellation.The Delhi University Teachers Association had written to acting vice-chancellor Professor PC Joshi over the issue....

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 15:58 IST
COVID: DU defers final year exams
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Delhi University has decided to defer final year examinations amid rising COVID-19 cases in the city, officials said on Sunday.

The final year and final semester exams were supposed to begin from May 15 but will now begin from June 1. They will be in online mode and held in the open book format.

''We held a meeting on Saturday with all the heads of the departments and deans. The meeting was chaired by the vice-chancellor. It was decided that the exams be postponed to June 1,'' D S Rawat, Dean of Examinations, DU, said.

Rawat said that the decision on exams for intermediate semesters will be taken later.

Teachers and students have been demanding the deferment of exams and even cancellation.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association had written to acting vice-chancellor Professor PC Joshi over the issue.

''... the University must take a sensitive view of the situation that students and teachers find themselves in - no one is in a position to write or conduct examinations at this moment.

''Hence, we request you to consider cancelling examinations for all students and decide upon alternative means to evaluate students. Deadlines for submission of internal assessment must be extended,'' they had said in a letter dated April 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

This is a victory for Bengal, for the people of Bengal: Mamata to party supporters after trends indicate TMC heading for a huge win.

This is a victory for Bengal, for the people of Bengal Mamata to party supporters after trends indicate TMC heading for a huge win....

Seven reported killed as Myanmar protests aim to 'shake the world'

Myanmar security forces opened fire on some of the biggest protests against military rule in days on Sunday killing seven people, media reported, three months after a coup plunged the country into crisis.The protests, after a spell of dwind...

COVID-19 vaccination: Punjab Police starts free cab service for senior citizens in Moga

While expanding its Yeomans services toward the society, Moga Police on Sunday has started the free cab service for senior citizen, who wants to get him or herself vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district Moga. According to District Publ...

Cooperate with cops on COVID-19 curbs: Maha minister to people

Maharashtra minister of state for home Shambhuraj Desai on Sunday chaired a review meeting of police officials on the coronavirus situation in Aurangabad and asked people to help police implement break the chain restrictions effectively.He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021