AP govt postpones Intermediate examinations

Amaravati, May 2 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday announced the postponement of the year-end examinations for Intermediate students, ''in deference to the suggestion of the High Court.'' State Education Minister A Suresh said in a statement that they have decided to put off the examinations till normalcy is restored.

The Minister, however, remained silent on the exams for Class X students.

''The High Court has asked us to reconsider the decision to go ahead with the Intermediate examinations (from May 9), in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. We have also taken into consideration the concerns of the students and parents,'' Suresh said.

He said a fresh schedule for the Intermediate exams would be announced after the situation returned to normal.

''We will inform this to the High Court tomorrow,'' the Minister added.

The AP High Court is currently hearing two public interest litigation petitions filed by some students against the government's decision to go ahead with the examinations for Classes X and Intermediate, despite the virulent spread of coronavirus in the state.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)