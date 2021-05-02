Left Menu

AP govt postpones Intermediate examinations

PTI | Vja | Updated: 02-05-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 18:06 IST
AP govt postpones Intermediate examinations

Amaravati, May 2 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday announced the postponement of the year-end examinations for Intermediate students, ''in deference to the suggestion of the High Court.'' State Education Minister A Suresh said in a statement that they have decided to put off the examinations till normalcy is restored.

The Minister, however, remained silent on the exams for Class X students.

''The High Court has asked us to reconsider the decision to go ahead with the Intermediate examinations (from May 9), in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. We have also taken into consideration the concerns of the students and parents,'' Suresh said.

He said a fresh schedule for the Intermediate exams would be announced after the situation returned to normal.

''We will inform this to the High Court tomorrow,'' the Minister added.

The AP High Court is currently hearing two public interest litigation petitions filed by some students against the government's decision to go ahead with the examinations for Classes X and Intermediate, despite the virulent spread of coronavirus in the state.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WB poll results victory of democracy, says Shiv Sena

As the TMC is set to retain power in West Bengal, the Shiv Sena on Sunday said Mamata Banerjees win in her state is victory of democracy in India and the result would give a new direction to national politics.Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also h...

German hospital chief sees first signs of COVID easing - Bild

Stable new COVID-19 infection numbers in Germany are fuelling hopes that intensive care units wont be overburdened, the head of the German hospital federation DKG told the mass tabloid newspaper Bild. The majority of hospitals in Germany ar...

Stalin thanks TN people for voting DMK to power, pledges to work for them

DMK president M K Stalin, who is set to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time, on Sunday thanked the people for voting his party to power and assured them that he would truthfully work for them.Stalin expressed his hear...

Bengal has saved India today: Mamata Banerjee after landslide victory.

Bengal has saved India today Mamata Banerjee after landslide victory....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021