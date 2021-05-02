Left Menu

Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31

The teenage killer who lured a friend into a bathroom stall at their suburban Miami middle school 17 years ago and cut his throat has died in prison.Florida Department of Corrections online records show Michael Hernandez, 31, died Thursday.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 02-05-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 20:31 IST
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The teenage killer who lured a friend into a bathroom stall at their suburban Miami middle school 17 years ago and cut his throat has died in prison.

Florida Department of Corrections online records show Michael Hernandez, 31, died Thursday. He had been incarcerated at Columbia Correctional Institute, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Jacksonville. No cause of death was released, but WFOR-TV said Hernandez was seen on video collapsing, and no foul play is suspected. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the February 2004 murder of Jaime Gough when they were both 14-year-old students at Southwood Middle School in Palmetto Bay, just outside Miami. Hernandez had lured Jaime into a handicapped stall before school with a promise to show him something. He then pulled out a knife, stabbed him more than 40 times and slit his throat. He then hid the knife in a secret compartment in his backpack and went to class. After Jaime's body was found, a teacher noticed blood on Hernandez and notified police. It was discovered that Hernandez had become fascinated with serial killers, studying them online. He had made a list of people he wanted to slay, including Jaime. He was found guilty in 2008 of first-degree murder after a jury rejected his insanity plea. Jorge Gough, Jaime's father, told the Miami Herald that he was "shocked" to learn of Hernandez's death. "I was not expecting this at all," Gough said. He said he and his wife still talk about their son, who would now be 31, but "not in a sad way." His son was a straight-A student who played the violin. "We miss him, and the big question is: What would he be today?" he said.

Hernandez had planned to kill two friends, but Andre Martin got leery when Hernandez tried to lure him and Gough into the stall. The bell rang and the three went to class. The next day, Hernandez killed Gough.

Martin is now a Miami-Dade County police detective. He told the Herald he had mixed feelings about Hernandez's death. "My continued condolences for Jaime Gough's parents, and the entire Gough family," Martin said. "And the Hernandez family — they were not the ones who committed a crime and they did lose a family member."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Didi is Bengal's 'Dada'

Belying all expectations, the TMC was headed Sunday for a landslide victory in assembly elections, overcoming the might of the BJP after a bitter campaign that had turned into a virtual duel between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime ...

Portuguese GP: Hamilton wins after crucial overtakes on Verstappen, Bottas

A brilliantly managed race from Mercedes Lewis Hamilton saw him take his second win of the 2021 season at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday, with the Briton finishing ahead of Red Bulls Max Verstappen, and Hamiltons pole-sitting teammate ...

LDF poised to form government in Kerala; CPI-M wins 48 seats, leading on 14

The ruling LDF appears poised to form the government in Kerala again as per the latest trends from the Election Commission with the Communist Party of India Marxist registering a win on 48 seats and maintaining the lead on 14 more. Among th...

G7 to consider mechanism to counter Russian 'propaganda', UK's Raab says

The Group of Seven richest countries will look at a proposal to build a rapid response mechanism to counter Russian propaganda and disinformation, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Reuters. Speaking ahead of a G7 foreign ministers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021