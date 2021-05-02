Aishe Ghosh trails in the third place in Jamuria

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, who contested on CPI(M) candidate from West Bengal's Jamuria assembly seat bagged only 24,818 votes to emerge third.

Trinamool Congress' Hareram Singh, who won the seat bagging 71,002 votes to outsmart BJP's Tapas Kumar Roy by a margin of 8,051 to emerge winner.

Incidentally, the 26-year-old Ghosh was given the ticket by the CPI(M) over sitting MLA Jahanara Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)