Left Menu

Indian-origin teacher in Singapore faces abuse charges against maid

An Indian-origin primary school teacher in Singapore has allegedly hurt her domestic help with a hot ladle just 11 days after the Myanmar national started working for her family in 2018, a district court heard here on Monday.Nachammai Selva Nachiappan, 39, and her 41-year-old husband, Arunachalam Muthiah, are facing multiple abuse charges involving their maid Hla Hla Miang, 37.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 03-05-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 14:13 IST
Indian-origin teacher in Singapore faces abuse charges against maid
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

An Indian-origin primary school teacher in Singapore has allegedly hurt her domestic help with a hot ladle just 11 days after the Myanmar national started working for her family in 2018, a district court heard here on Monday.

Nachammai Selva Nachiappan, 39, and her 41-year-old husband, Arunachalam Muthiah, are facing multiple abuse charges involving their maid Hla Hla Miang, 37. The Indian-origin couple couple are accused of committing the offences between June 25 and Aug 2, 2018.

Nachiappan stands in trial facing five charges. She is accused of acts including hitting Miang's face with a clothes hanger and throwing a hot ladle at her.

Muthiah, who faces three charges, is accused of kicking the maid and punching her, The Straits Times reported.

On the first day of their joint trial, the maid testified that she had to work from 4.30 am to 11.30 pm everyday for the family. She said her employers took her back to the maid agency, as they were ''not satisfied''. The Ministry of Education (MOE) had earlier told The Straits Times that it would review the case against Nachiappan and take the appropriate actions according to its internal disciplinary processes.

''MOE takes a serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service,'' the Singapore daily quoted a ministry spokesman as saying. The trial is underway.

For using an instrument to assault a domestic help, an offender can be jailed for upto 10-and-a-half-years and fined or caned. Nachammai will not be caned, as she is a woman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka clinches series with 2nd test win over Bangladesh

Praveen Jayawickrama took a match haul of 11 wickets on debut to help Sri Lanka clinch a series win over Bangladesh on Monday with a 209-run victory in the second test.Sri Lanka needed five wickets for victory on the final day and Jayawickr...

Philippines protests "blocking" of its patrol ships by China

The Philippine government has protested the Chinese coast guards harassment of Philippine coast guard ships patrolling a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.It was the latest of dozens of rec...

Malaysia makes AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine optional amid safety fears

Malaysia will begin a parallel COVID-19 innoculation programme this week for people who chose to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, after it was removed from an ongoing rollout due to public fears over its safety, a minister said on Monday.Re...

S.Korea counts on large shipments of vaccines arriving in coming weeks

South Korea is banking on the arrival of nearly 14 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by June, officials said on Monday, to boost an immunisation drive that could lose momentum due to dwindling supplies as result of shipment delays. Nearl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021