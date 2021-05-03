EC appoints Anupam Anand as new chief electoral officer of Guj

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Anupam Anand as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Gujarat, as per an official notification issued on Monday.

Anand (44), currently serving as Secretary of the state Tribal Development Department, has replaced S. Murali Krishna, who served as the Gujarat CEO for the last three years, said the notification issued by the state general administration department.

S Murali Krishna is awaiting a new posting.

As directed by the EC, Anand, a 2000-batch IAS officer, was also appointed as the Ex-officio Secretary in the Election division of the state GAD, said the notification.

The assembly elections in Gujarat are expected to be held next year.

Till further orders, senior IAS officer Manoj Aggarwal, serving as ACS, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, will hold the additional charge of the Tribal Development Department, the notification added.

