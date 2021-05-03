Left Menu

IIM Udaipur's 8th Annual Convocation: 275 students of 2020 graduating batch conferred Degrees virtually

Sanjay Dawar, Managing Director and Leads for Accenture Strategy was the Chief Guest.Witnessing the live webcast were other BOG Members, Advisory Group Members of the One-year MBA Programs, Faculty members and staff of IIM Udaipur, alumni and graduating students, with their family members.

''Companies that had already digitised before 2020, gained significant market share relative to their competition'', says Sanjay Dawar, Managing Director & Leads, Accenture, Chief Guest of the Convocation • IIM Udaipur hosted its 8th Annual Convocation for its Two-Year MBA (Batch 2018-20), and One-Year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management (Batch 2019-20) • Scheduled to be held in 2020, the 8th Annual Convocation was postponed due to outbreak of Covid 19 in India and was held in a virtual mode this Saturday owing to the continued Covid situation and resurgence.

Sanjay Dawar, Managing Director and Leads for Accenture Strategy, graced the event as the Chief Guest UDAIPUR, India, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Institute of Management Udaipur hosted its 8th Annual Convocation for the Two-Year MBA (Batch 2018-20), and One-Year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management (Batch 2019-20) in virtual mode on Saturday, 1st May 2021. Owing to the global Covid pandemic, the convocation postponed from its scheduled date of March 30th, 2020.

The virtual event was presided over Pankaj Patel, Chairman & MD, Zydus Cadila and Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Udaipur and participated by Prof. Janat Shah, Director IIM Udaipur, Prof. Rajesh Agrawal, Chairperson 1 Year MBA Program Committee and Prof. Sandhya Bhatia, Chairperson, 2-year MBA Program Committee. Sanjay Dawar, Managing Director and Leads for Accenture Strategy was the Chief Guest.

Witnessing the live webcast were other BOG Members, Advisory Group Members of the One-year MBA Programs, Faculty members and staff of IIM Udaipur, alumni and graduating students, with their family members. A total of 275 students graduated in the convocation of IIMU's Two-Year MBA (batch 2018-20) and One-Year MBA GSCM (batch 2019-20). Addressing the graduating students in his speech of 'Five Fundamentals', Sanjay Dawar, Chief Guest, said, ''As you progress your career, you must think about what brings balance to your career. Basis our research over the course of the last 12 months, companies that had already digitised before 2020, gained significant market share relative to their competition. As budding managers, you need to be digitally savvy when it comes to your Technology and Sustainability Quotient in this current business scenario.'' In his welcome address, Pankaj Patel, Chairman, said, ''Today's convocation gives us an excellent opportunity to celebrate IIM Udaipur's recent achievements. The past 12 months have been the most challenging time for the IIM Udaipur community with the unprecedented global pandemic outbreak; however, it didn't stop us from achieving our aspiration in the challenging scenario. The ambition to become a globally recognized management institute has consciously created a culture that values collegiality and accessibility. I'm pleased to share this vision towards 2030 owned by the outstanding board of governors, faculty, alumni and staff. At IIM Udaipur, we don't just want our students to prepare for the change, but welcome the change.'' In his concluding address, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, ''My message to you today is possibly not very different from what I would have said if we had the event in March 2020, but the time away from campus and the challenges handled by you last year would probably make you valuing my message much more. By retaining IIMU's heritage through the spirit of the constitution, you have ensured that future batches will experience the same transformational journey in their experience on campus.'' Debashis Tarafder was awarded a gold medal for scholastic performance in the One-Year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) Course. Simhadri Siddhartha, Shah Yash, Vaishnavi Anand were awarded Gold Medal for scholastic performance in the Two-year MBA Course. Aleeza Shaikh of the Two-year MBA (Batch 2018-20) Course was adjudged the Best All-Round Student.

The program-wise graduating students were: Program Number of Students Two-Year MBA Batch 2018-20 260 One-Year MBA - GSCM Batch 2019-20 15 About IIM Udaipur IIM Udaipur is one of India's fastest-growing management schools. It is breaking new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students' learning who will be managers and leaders of tomorrow. The Institute has arrived on the global education stage by getting accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is now counted in the same league of global institutes like Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and the MIT Sloan School. IIMU has recently been listed on the QS 2021 Masters in Management (MIM) Rankings and the Financial Times (FT) MIM Ranking 2020. IIMU is the youngest B-school in the world on both these rankings. According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020, IIM Udaipur is ranked 17th amongst all B-Schools.IIMU is currently ranked 4th in India for research in management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas which tracks publications in the leading global journals.

