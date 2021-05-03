Left Menu

Committee formed for exam reforms in higher education in Punjab

The committee, under the chairmanship of the Guru Nanak Dev University VC, will also look into the possibility of introducing new courses and digital education and submit its report within 60 days.Underlining the need to keep up with the transformation taking place globally in education, Singh tasked the committee with drafting a plan to bring the states education system on par with the world.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 22:13 IST
Committee formed for exam reforms in higher education in Punjab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh formed a committee of university vice chancellors (VCs) on Monday to work out examination reforms and review curriculums for scaling up the quality of higher education in the state in line with the advances taking place across the world. The committee, under the chairmanship of the Guru Nanak Dev University VC, will also look into the possibility of introducing new courses and digital education and submit its report within 60 days.

Underlining the need to keep up with the transformation taking place globally in education, Singh tasked the committee with drafting a plan to bring the state's education system on par with the world. New and relevant courses should be identified to ensure that the students are in tune with the changes taking place in global education, an official statement issued here quoted him as saying.

The chief minister also directed that all new colleges in the state must start classes from the 2021-22 academic session.

Reviewing the functioning of the higher education and languages department, he directed the secretary, higher education to speed up the recruitment process for filling up 931 posts of assistant professors in government colleges.

Apprising the chief minister of the recruitment, Secretary, Higher Education VK Meena said the process to fill the posts was initiated after putting an end to the complex litigation of over 17 years.

Further, the state government has also allowed the filling up of 1,925 posts of assistant professors in government-aided colleges, of which 1,400 have already been filled, 410 teachers regularised while the process for 118 is underway.

Meanwhile, Singh digitally launched the online programmes or courses launched by the Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar for the Punjabi diaspora across the globe.

He also ordered the immediate release of Rs five crore for establishing a language award to promote Punjabi.

The chief minister said the online courses would go a long way in helping youngsters learn the Punjabi language and imbue them with the spirit of ''Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat''.

The endeavour would also keep Punjabi youngsters abreast of the state's rich and glorious cultural heritage, thus connecting them with their ancestral roots, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AFC hails India's 'successful organisation' of ACL 2021 Group E matches

Asian Football Confederation AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John has hailed the successful organization of AFC Champions League 2021 West Group E matches in India. In a letter to All India Football Federation AIFF General Secretary Kush...

Many claimed dead in post-poll violence in Bengal, Centre,

West Bengal was in the throes of widespread violence on Monday that allegedly left several BJP workers dead and injured in clashes, and shops being looted, prompting the Union Home ministry to seek a factual report from the state governent ...

Delhi records 448 COVID deaths, highest since pandemic began; over 18k cases with positivity rate of 29.56 per cent: Health Bulletin.

Delhi records 448 COVID deaths, highest since pandemic began over 18k cases with positivity rate of 29.56 per cent Health Bulletin....

Manipur HC orders safe passage to 7 Myanmarese to Delhi for seeking protection from UNHCR

The High Court of Manipur on Monday directed the authorities to grant safe passage to seven Myanmarese to New Delhi so that they can seek protection from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees UNHCR.The seven three journalists an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021