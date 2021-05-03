Ministry urges to postpone all offline examinations scheduled in May 2021

Due to the second wave of Covid - 19, the Ministry of Education urged for the postponement of all offline examinations scheduled in the month of May 2021.

In a letter addressed to all the heads of centrally funded institutions, Secretary, Higher Education Shri Amit Khare has urged the Institutions to postpone all offline examinations scheduled in the month of May 2021. The Online examinations, etc may however continue.

The letter also stated that the decision will be reviewed in the first week of June 2021.

The institutions have been further advised to ensure that if anyone in the institution needs any assistance it should be provided immediate possible help so that he/she comes out of the distress at the earliest. All Institutions have to encourage eligible persons to go for vaccination and ensure that everyone follows COVID -19 appropriate behaviour to remain safe.

(With Inputs from PIB)