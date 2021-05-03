Left Menu

Haryana Public Service Commission defers exams scheduled in May

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 23:18 IST
The Haryana Public Service Commission on Monday announced to defer all examinations scheduled to be conducted by it during the current month in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, according to an official order.

“It is for the general information of all the candidates that due to the prevailing condition caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), health consideration and lockdown restrictions, the HPSC has decided to defer all the examinations scheduled for May 21, 22 and 30,'' as per an HPSC notification.

The new dates will be communicated by the commission later through its website, it said.

“It will, however, be ensured that the candidates are given a notice of at least 15 days before rescheduling any deferred examination,'' it further said. Among the exams which have been deferred include the Haryana Civil Services (Ex Br) and other Allied Services, 2021, which was scheduled to be conducted on May 30.

As a measure to control spread of COVID cases, the state government has imposed a weeklong lockdown in Haryana from May 3.

