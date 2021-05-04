LG announces special financial incentives for COVID warriors in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha approved special financial incentives for the COVID warriors of the health and medical education department on Monday and said they are rendering valuable services in the challenging times of the pandemic.

He said the Union Territory administration has decided to incentivise their efforts.

Announcing the incentives for the frontline workers who directly deal with COVID patients, the LG said the decision will benefit more than 17,000 corona warriors, including resident doctors, medical officers, paramedical, nursing staff, drivers and class-4 employees.

The incentive will be Rs 10,000 per month for the resident doctors, PGs and medical officers, Rs 7,000 per month for the nursing and paramedical staff and Rs 5,000 per month for the drivers, sweepers and attendants, he said.

These incentives shall initially be given for three months starting May.

