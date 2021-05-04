Left Menu

Denmark to allow schools and indoor facilities to reopen

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 04-05-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 12:40 IST
Denmark will allow elementary schools to fully reopen and a range of indoor activities to resume this week, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Indoor activities that can resume include theatres, concert venues, cinemas, indoor sports facilities and gyms, some sites with caps on maximum attendees.

Entrance to the reopened facilities is dependent on showing a "corona passport", which shows that holders have either been vaccinated, previously infected or have had a negative test in the past 72 hours. The changes will take effect on May 6.

