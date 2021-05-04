Left Menu

CRRID founder Rashpal Malhotra dies of COVID-19 in Mohali

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:12 IST
CRRID founder Rashpal Malhotra dies of COVID-19 in Mohali

Founder of the Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID) and noted scholar Rashpal Malhotra, 84, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, died at a private hospital in Punjab's Mohali on Tuesday, the chief minister's office said in a statement.

Malhotra passed away after battling COVID-19 for over a week, it said. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Malhotra was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali and breathed his last early this morning, hospital sources said.

He was the executive chairman of CRRID and a member of the Board of Governors of Pushpa Gujral Science City and several other such prestigious institutions. He was also a senate member of Punjabi University, Patiala, and Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled Malhotra's demise.

In his condolence message, the chief minister described Malhotra as a distinguished academician, able administrator and a fine human being who played a pivotal role in bringing socio-economic development to the northern region.

The outstanding services rendered by Malhotra in the rural and industrial development of Punjab would be ever remembered by one and all, Singh said.

According to the CRRID website, veteran diplomat P N Haskar and former prime minister Manmohan Singh also served as chairmen of the governing body of the research institute in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee gains for 2nd straight day; settles 10 paise higher at 73.85 against dollar

The rupee gained for the second straight day and closed 10 paise higher at 73.85 provisional against the US dollar on Tuesday.At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.83, and hit an intra-day high of 73.76 and a low of 73.97. O...

Lions in Hyderabad zoo test COVID-19 positive; samples examined by CCMB

In perhaps the first such reported incident, eight Asiatic lions in the zoo here have tested positive for COVID-19 after their saliva samples were thoroughly examined by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology here, Rakesh Mishra, ad...

Goa MLA roams constituency, asks people to follow lockdown norms

A Congress legislator in Goa was on Tuesday seen moving around in his constituency in a mini-tempo asking people to observe lockdown norms in view of a surge in coronavirus cases.Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Congress MLA from south Goas Curto...

IIT-M, UK researchers develop paper-based sensor to detect AMR

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and hailing from the United Kingdom have developed a paper-based sensor that can detect antimicrobial pollutants which induce antimicrobial resistance in water bodies.According to IIT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021