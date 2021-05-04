Left Menu

Hands off my hijab! Young Muslim women protest proposed French ban

Sixteen year-old Mariem Chourak is a devout Muslim who considers wearing a hijab an expression of her devotion to the Prophet Mohammad, but a proposal by French senators might soon deny her the freedom to do so in public spaces. The amendment to an 'anti-separatism' bill designed to strengthen France's secular values and which applies to girls under 18 has drawn outrage and prompted an online protest under the hashtag #HandsOffMyHijab (#PasToucheAMonHijab) that went viral beyond French borders.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:31 IST
Hands off my hijab! Young Muslim women protest proposed French ban
Representative Image Image Credit: thenonproject.com

Sixteen-year-old Mariem Chourak is a devout Muslim who considers wearing a hijab an expression of her devotion to the Prophet Mohammad, but a proposal by French senators might soon deny her the freedom to do so in public spaces.

The amendment to an 'anti-separatism' bill designed to strengthen France's secular values and which applies to girls under 18 has drawn outrage and prompted an online protest under the hashtag #HandsOffMyHijab (#PasToucheAMonHijab) that went viral beyond French borders. "It's part of my identity. To force me to remove it would be a humiliation," Chourak said. "I cannot understand why they would want to pass a law that discriminates."

The place of religion and religious symbols worn in public is a long-running matter of controversy in France, a staunchly secular country and home to Europe's largest Muslim minority. France prohibited the wearing of Islamic headscarves in state schools in 2004. In 2010, it banned the niqab, the full-face Islamic veil, in public places such as streets, parks, public transport, and administrative buildings.

The amendment pertains to all religious symbols, though opponents say it targets Muslims. Senator Christian Bilhac told lawmakers in April it would protect youngsters. "Parents should not impose dogma on their children," he told the upper house.

A group of young women is running the #PasToucheAMonHijab campaign from the living rooms of their families' flats. They have drawn support from social media influencers, a U.S. lawmaker and Ibtihaj Muhammad, the first American woman to wear a hijab while competing in the Olympics, among others.

"(The politicians) want our emancipation, they want to save us from this imaginary oppression, but it is they who are oppressing us," said medical student Mona el Mashouly, 25, in her home city of Strasbourg. President Emmanuel Macron warns that Islamism is undermining the unity of the Republic.

His government's anti-separatism bill cracks down on forced marriages and virginity tests and includes stricter surveillance of religious associations. It initially made no mention of preventing minors from wearing the hijab in public. The conservative-dominated Senate added the amendment, as well as two more that would prevent mothers from wearing a hijab when accompanying children on school trips and ban the full-body burkini swimsuit.

A joint committee from parliament's two chambers will debate the amendments and they may yet be scratched from the bill. But for 22-year-old Hiba Latreche the damage is done.

"(It is) symptomatic of the constant policing of women's bodies, choices and beliefs that we have in France," she said, "as well as the instrumentalization of Muslim women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro 2020: UEFA confirms squad increase from 23 to 26 for tournament

European footballs governing body UEFA on Tuesday announced an increase in squad lists from 23 players to 26 for Euro 2020 to mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players as coronavirus continues to rage. The tournamen...

Reliance General Insurance to offer 5 pc discount on new/renewal premium to vaccinated customers

Reliance General Insurance on Tuesday said it will offer a one-time 5 percent discount on buying or renewing insurance cover to those customers who have taken the COVID-19 vaccines. The insurer said it is committed to the safety of its cust...

Lankan Parliament postpones debate on China-backed Colombo Port City bill

The Sri Lankan Parliament on Tuesday postponed a debate on the controversial Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill which was scheduled for discussion on Wednesday.All party leaders in the House agreed that the debate should be reschedu...

Security provided to Nandigram returning officer: WB govt informs EC

The West Bengal government has informed the Election Commission that it has provided security to the returning officer of the Nandigram assembly constituency which saw a cliffhanger between TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and BJPs Suvendu Adhikar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021