Chennai, May 4 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 PM.

MDS2 TN-DMK-STALIN-JOURNO Journos will be regarded as frontline workers in TN: Stalin Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday said journalists, photojournalists and camerapersons working in print and broadcast media would be regarded as frontline workers in Tamil Nadu.

MDS7 TN-VIDEO-CENTEEN-DMK DMK men remove boards with 'Amma' picture in canteen, Stalin acts against them Chennai: A video clip of two DMK men removing and throwing away two flex boards embossed with the name and picture of 'Amma' from a state-run canteen here went viral on Tuesday and they were expelled from the party.

MDS9 TL-VIRUS-LD LIONS Lions in Hyderabad zoo test COVID-19 positive; samples examined by CCMB Hyderabad: In perhaps the first such reported incident, eight Asiatic lions in the zoo here have tested positive for COVID-19 after their saliva samples were thoroughly examined by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, the premier research institute said on Tuesday.

MES3 KA-VIRUS-EXAM PUC-II exam postponed in K'taka, First PUC student promoted to next class without exams Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced postponing the Second Pre University Exam and general promotion for First Pre-University students without conducting exams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)