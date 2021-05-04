Kerala: Two boys injured as crude bomb explodes

Two boys, including a one-and-half-year-old, suffered injuries on Tuesday when an explosive substance filled in a ball went off here while they were playing, police said.

The incident took place at Ulliyilin Kannur district this afternoon, police said.

The children had seen the ball at a nearby deserted compound and mistaking it for an ice cream ball picked it up and brought it home.

It exploded with a massive sound as they tried to pry it open, eye-witnesses said.

The windowpanes of their house were shattered in the explosion. The other boy was five years old.

The children have been admitted to the PariyaramMedical college hospital.

