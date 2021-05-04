Left Menu

Samoa's female PM challenger set for rerun after gender quota row

By Michael Taylor May 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Samoans could elect their first woman prime minister later this month in the rerun of an April general election that was overshadowed by controversy over the use of gender quota rules in the small Pacific island nation. A new party led by Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, who was bidding to become Samoa's first female premier, had been headed for a one-seat majority until electoral authorities gave the ruling party an extra lawmaker to meet a 10% female representation rule.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:58 IST
Samoa's female PM challenger set for rerun after gender quota row

By Michael Taylor May 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Samoans could elect their first woman prime minister later this month in the rerun of an April general election that was overshadowed by controversy over the use of gender quota rules in the small Pacific island nation.

A new party led by Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, who was bidding to become Samoa's first female premier, had been headed for a one-seat majority until electoral authorities gave the ruling party an extra lawmaker to meet a 10% female representation rule. That led to a 26-seat tie between Fiame's opposition Fa'atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) and the long-governing Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) of Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

FAST has filed several legal appeals over the result, but in an apparent effort to overcome the controversy, the twin-island nation's head of state said on Tuesday the election should be held again on May 21. The Samoa Electoral Commission did not respond to requests for a comment.

Samoa, which has a population of about 200,000, lies in a region with one of the world's lowest levels of female political participation. While Samoa elected its first female MP in 1970, women have always been under-represented in parliament, prompting the introduction of the gender quota law in 2013, said Kerryn Baker, a research fellow at the Australian National University.

She said it was "really unfortunate" that the 10% quota law had become mired in controversy due to the result of the April election. "It would be incredibly ironic if a generous interpretation of this law means that Samoa's first woman prime minister isn't appointed," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

To run for parliament in Samoa, which lies more than 1,000 km (600 miles) north-east of Fiji, candidates must have a traditional high chief or matai title, which tends to favour men. Currently, about 90% of parliamentary candidates are male, Baker said, adding that women and girls were far better represented in other parts of Samoan society such as education.

Political analysts said a potential victory for Fiame's newcomer party in the election rerun would mark a sea change in Samoan politics, and could boost women's participation in government in years to come. "This would be a huge form of women's empowerment, as women in Samoa would be able to visually see a female as the commander and chief of their country," said Lefaoali'i Dion Enari, a Samoan chief and researcher at Australia's Bond University.

Still, Jonathan Pryke, director of the Pacific islands programme at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, said the outcome of a second poll could be vastly different from the first ballot - with the ruling party likely to change tactics. "(But) the outcome of this election, regardless of who forms government, has changed the political landscape in Samoa for good," Pryke said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ker HC praises govt's decision to bring down RT-PCR rates to Rs 500

Kochi, May 4 PTI The Kerala High Court on Tuesday appreciated the recent decision of the state government to reducethecost of RT-PCR COVID-19 test from Rs 1,700 to Rs500.However, thecourt wanted the government to explain their authority in ...

DCC Animal Hospital launches telehealth service for pets, for continuous medical support amidst pandemic

NEW DELHI, May 4, 2021 PRNewswire -- DCC Dogs Cats Companions Animal Hospital, a multi-speciality pet healthcare facility in Gurugram and Delhi, promoted by Japan-based company Aalda, has launched a telehealth service, that allows pet pare...

South Africa's ANC reaffirms that members charged with corruption must vacate posts

A top committee of South Africas governing African National Congress ANC reaffirmed that members charged with corruption or other serious crimes must vacate their posts within 30 days or face suspension, the party said on Tuesday.The ANC ad...

Rahul slams Centre over central vista project, says money can be used to vaccinate 45 crore citizens

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted BJP-led government over its going ahead with central vista project even as the country has been hit by a second wave of COVID-19, saying that the amount could be used for fully vaccinating 45 cro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021