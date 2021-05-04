Left Menu

Dhanbad admn orders lodging of FIR against four doctors for not joining duty

District Civil Surgeon Dr Gopal Das said he has not received any leave application from the four doctors.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Dhanbad district administration has ordered lodging of FIR against four doctors under Disaster Management Act 2005 for refusing to join duty at their places of posting despite notices, an official said on Tuesday.

Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner (DC) cum District Disaster Management (DDM) chairman Umashankar Singh said these four doctors were directed to join at Nirsa Primary Health Centre (PHC) on April 26.

''They were again ordered to join there on April 28.

But till date they have not joined'', he said.

Besides lodging FIR, the deputy commissioner has also recommended to the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Jharkhand Medical Commission for canceling their medical practicing license.

The DC has directed Dhanbad Circle Officer (CO) cum Incident Commander Prasant Layak and Nirsa block development officer (BDO) cum Incident Commander Vikash Kumar Ray to lodge FRI against them under Section 51 B and 56 of Disaster Management Act within 24 hours. The order was issued on Monday evening.

The doctors include Dr Mukesh Kumar, Dr MP Saha, Dr Sandip Kumar Kedia and Dr Sunit posted at Nirsa Community Health Centre (CHC) in the district.

''...Not joining duty questions service attitude of these doctors. Disaster Management has taken it seriously and ordered for FIR'', said the Deputy Commissioner.

None of the doctors could be contacted for their comments as their mobile phones are switched off. They could not be contacted on Tuesday too for comment over not joining duty at Nirsa PHC.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Gopal Das said he has not received any leave application from the four doctors.

