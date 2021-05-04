Buti Manamela to launch hybrid Heritage Career Expo for learners

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Deputy Minister, Buti Manamela, will on Thursday launch a hybrid Heritage Career Expo for learners interested in pursuing careers in the arts, culture and heritage sectors.

The annual heritage career expo, to be hosted by Vhembe Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College in Limpopo, will be the second, following the first successful expo held in Gauteng in 2019.

Themed, Unlocking the wealth in our heritage, the second career expo aims to expose young people in the post-schooling education and training sector, particularly in TVET colleges and universities, to the heritage industry.

It also seeks to empower stakeholders including artists, chefs, crafters and poets, by creating opportunities for skills development and career awareness among young people.

The department said the second annual heritage expo will be hybrid, with much of its activities being done virtually.

According to the department, almost 30 learners who are expected to attend physically, will be taken through different exhibition villages, tour the Mapungubwe Museum, listen and engage speakers, including the Deputy Minister.

"The roundtable discussions will take place a day after the launch to kick start the month-long activations which will include masterclasses lead by master champions. The roundtable panellists will include members of the Mapungubwe Descendants Forum.

"The discussions will focus on Indigenous Knowledge Systems. Further details around the month-long activations will be shared at a later stage," the department said.

Also sponsoring the launch include Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs): Food and Beverages SETA, Services SETA, Transport Education Training Authority, Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport SETA, Fibre Processing and Manufacturing SETA and Media, Information and Communication Technologies SETA.

The SETAs will also, during the launch host exhibition villages, focusing on different careers that learners will be taken through. These include, amongst others fashion, beauty, food, arts, culture, heritage and afterlife.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)