Left Menu

Buti Manamela to launch hybrid Heritage Career Expo for learners

The annual heritage career expo, to be hosted by Vhembe Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College in Limpopo, will be the second, following the first successful expo held in Gauteng in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:21 IST
Buti Manamela to launch hybrid Heritage Career Expo for learners
The department said the second annual heritage expo will be hybrid, with much of its activities being done virtually. Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Deputy Minister, Buti Manamela, will on Thursday launch a hybrid Heritage Career Expo for learners interested in pursuing careers in the arts, culture and heritage sectors.

The annual heritage career expo, to be hosted by Vhembe Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College in Limpopo, will be the second, following the first successful expo held in Gauteng in 2019.

Themed, Unlocking the wealth in our heritage, the second career expo aims to expose young people in the post-schooling education and training sector, particularly in TVET colleges and universities, to the heritage industry.

It also seeks to empower stakeholders including artists, chefs, crafters and poets, by creating opportunities for skills development and career awareness among young people.

The department said the second annual heritage expo will be hybrid, with much of its activities being done virtually.

According to the department, almost 30 learners who are expected to attend physically, will be taken through different exhibition villages, tour the Mapungubwe Museum, listen and engage speakers, including the Deputy Minister.

"The roundtable discussions will take place a day after the launch to kick start the month-long activations which will include masterclasses lead by master champions. The roundtable panellists will include members of the Mapungubwe Descendants Forum.

"The discussions will focus on Indigenous Knowledge Systems. Further details around the month-long activations will be shared at a later stage," the department said.

Also sponsoring the launch include Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs): Food and Beverages SETA, Services SETA, Transport Education Training Authority, Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport SETA, Fibre Processing and Manufacturing SETA and Media, Information and Communication Technologies SETA.

The SETAs will also, during the launch host exhibition villages, focusing on different careers that learners will be taken through. These include, amongst others fashion, beauty, food, arts, culture, heritage and afterlife.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Merck Foundation partners with ARCS to build fertility care capacity in Nigeria

Merck Foundation Merck-Foundation.com, the philanthropic arm of Merck KgaA, announced their partnership with Africa Reproductive Care society ARCS based in Lagos, Nigeria to build fertility and reproductive tube care capacity, build advoca...

MP sees 12,236 COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths; 11,249 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 12,236 COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths, taking the tally and toll to 6,12,666 and 6,003 respectively, an official said.He said 11,249 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cou...

Conoco says all personnel safely evacuated from drill ship off Malaysia

Oil producer ConocoPhillips said all staff were safely evacuated from a drillship that listed and sank off the coast of Malaysia.All persons on-board have been safely evacuated off NAGA 7 with no known injuries, said spokesman John Roper. W...

DRDO to set up five oxygen plants in & around Delhi by this weekend

The Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO will set up five oxygen plants, out of the total 500 planned, in and around Delhi by this weekend, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.These plants are to be installed at AIIMS Trauma ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021