Three children, one teacher dead in stabbing attack in Brazilian school -media
Three minors and a teacher were stabbed to death in a school in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina on Tuesday, according to news outlet G1, which said an underage suspect had been detained.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the death toll with local authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
