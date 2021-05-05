Left Menu

Thane police chief among 3 IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 00:01 IST
Thane police chief among 3 IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three senior IPS officers, including Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, were on Tuesday transferred by the Maharashtra government after promoting them to the rank of director general, an official said.

The order regarding their promotion was issued by the home department.

Phansalkar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, has been promoted and appointed Managing Director, Police Housing and Welfare Corporation, the official said.

Joint police commissioner of Thane, Suresh Mekhla, has been given the additional charge of the commissioner till further orders, he said.

K Venkatesham, a 1988-batch IPS officer who is currently ADG (Special Operations), has been appointed Director General of Civil Defence.

Government Railway Police ADG Sandeep Bishnoi has been named Director General (Legal and Technical), the official said.

In another development on Tuesday, four police inspectors, based in Mumbai and handling sensitive cases, were transferred to various districts, a second official said.

An order issued by the state police headquarters said the inspectors were transferred due to administrative reasons.

According to the order, inspector Sachin Kadam, who headed the Anti- Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai police and was leading probe in cases related to gangster Ravi Pujari, was transferred to Aurangabad.

The other inspectors are Kedari Pawar (shifted to Jalgaon), Nandkumar Gopale (transferred to police training centre, Jalna) and Sudhir Dalvi (moved to police training centre, Nanvij, Pune district), the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha allows movement of vehicles to vaccination centres, rail stations during lockdown

The Odisha government on Tuesday relaxed the norms imposed on the movement of vehicles during the 14-day lockdown from May 5 and the weekend shutdown to facilitate smooth movement of people for vaccination, COVID-19 testing and certain othe...

G7 foreign ministers meet face-to-face after pandemic pause

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy industrialised nations gathered Tuesday in London for their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years, to grapple with how to respond to the military coup in Myanmar and whether to c...

FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died

An armed man who was shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia has died, the FBI said Tuesday.At least one FBI agent opened fire on the unidentified man Monday evening after he emerged from his vehicle with a weapon, the FBI said in a state...

Punjab sees highest single-day spike of 173 COVID-19 deaths, 7,601 new cases

A record single-day spike of 173 COVID-19 fatalities and 7,601 new cases pushed Punjabs death toll due to the disease to 9,645 and infection tally to 3,99,556, according to a medical bulletin issued here on Tuesday.The number of active case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021