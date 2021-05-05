Harvard HPAIR Collaborates With Learn With Leaders to Launch the Davos of Harvard for Youth Worldwide

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & Boston, United States – Business Wire India Learn with Leaders and The Harvard College Project for Asian & International Relations (HPAIR) is announcing a notable partnership to expand their global reach. This new unprecedented partnership will extend the accessibility of HPAIR to selected high school students. The HPAIR Asia Conference will be held in August 2021, and details about how to apply as a high school student for this exclusive opportunity will be released soon.

HPAIR recently concluded a four-day 'HPAIR Harvard Conference, 2021,' featuring un-paralleled prominent leaders such as the Director-General of WHO and the former Prime Minister of Thailand. With 2,400 delegates attending from over 60 different countries, the virtual conference was programmed to ensure everyone could access it across all time zones.

''HPAIR has been conducting these conferences for university students and young professionals for over 30 years — a legacy we are deeply proud of. For the first time in our history, we are very excited to collaborate with Learn with Leaders in India and present a vision of the HPAIR Asia Conference for high school students. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to continue democratizing information globally by expanding HPAIR's efforts to include a more diverse group of students — many of whom we know include ambitious and deeply talented youth in Asia. To us, age should never be a barrier to entry!'' says Esther Xiang, HPAIR's Co-Director of Marketing and Communications.

Following up on those remarks, fellow Co-Director of Marketing and Communications Kevin Lin adds, ''Holding the conference for the first time in a virtual format opened the doors for so many more participants to join in around the world. We hope to do the same with this upcoming conference — the HPAIR Asia Conference will provide mentorship to students along with networking and guidance for their future endeavors.'' HPAIR is a global social movement led by students from Harvard University. They are known to organize the largest student-run conferences in Asia, connecting the leaders of today and tomorrow. Observing the conference held in January 2021, Business Insider dubbed HPAIR as 'The Davos of Harvard.' ''We cannot be more thrilled to have HPAIR as a partner. Learn with Leaders always ensures that high school students worldwide gain IVY-quality experiences that go beyond academics and grow their thought processes. The conference we are about to conduct in August 2021 with HPAIR will definitely be stimulating for these young minds. We are getting expert keynote speakers who can guide these students and help them flourish in life,'' said Gunjan Aggarwal, Co-founder, Learn with Leaders.

Learn with Leaders has previously conducted and continued curating programs for high school students to give them an Ivy League tier education. Their programs aim to inspire creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities in students, among other life skills. With the HPAIR Asia Conference, LwL is offering students a rare chance to be a part of a never-before experience to hear the thoughts, opinions, and advice of global mentors.

''This is going to be a life-changing experience for high school students. The HPAIR Asia Conference will be unlike what HPAIR has conducted before. Both Learn with Leaders and HPAIR have a common motive of democratizing information and making it available to everyone instead of limiting it to a handful. We are excited to collaborate with HPAIR on this unique chance to bring world-class gurus to our students,'' said Shubham Gupta, Co-founder, Learn with Leaders.

About Learn with Leaders Learn with Leaders is revolutionizing learning and mentoring opportunities for high school students globally by connecting them with faculty and high-achieving students from the world's leading universities. Learn with Leaders has successfully partnered with the Center for Sustainable Development & Global Competitiveness (CSDGC) at Stanford University, Harvard Graduate Women in Science & Engineering (HGWISE), Harvard Student Agencies (HSA), MIT Solve, and faculty from top universities to bring exclusive research-oriented and skill-based learning opportunities for school students.

Learn with Leaders and SpeakUp are collaborated with Debate Mate, Women's Debate Institute USA (WDI), Imperial College Speakers Club London, and Young Tycoons Business Challenge (YTBC) to initiate programs to develop leadership and communication skills in young students.

About The Harvard College Project for Asian and International Relations The Harvard College Project for Asian and International Relations (HPAIR) is a 30-year-old non-profit organization founded to create a forum of exchange for young professionals and world leaders to discuss and learn about the most important economic, political, and social issues facing the globe. The mission is to connect the top leaders of today with the future leaders of tomorrow in a dynamic forum of exchange.

Since 1991, HPAIR has organized 43 conferences in 15 different host countries, touching the lives of more than 10,000 students and young professionals. HPAIR hosts two student-led conferences a year – one on Harvard's campus and one in the Asia-Pacific.

For more information on Learn with Leaders, visit: https://learnwithleaders.com/ For more information on HPAIR, visit: https://hpair.org/press/ To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Announcing an exceptional collaboration between Harvard HPAIR and Learn with Leaders: bringing a virtual conference with global leaders to students worldwide PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)