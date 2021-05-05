Left Menu

Germany bans Islamic group Ansaar, suspected of financing terrorism

Germany is banning Islamic organization Ansaar International, which it says has financed terrorism around the world, the interior ministry said on Wednesday. "If you want to fight terror you have to dry up its sources of funding," Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Twitter. Ansaar and an affiliated organization "spread a Salafist world view and finance terror around the world under the guise of humanitarian aid", the minister said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:28 IST
Germany bans Islamic group Ansaar, suspected of financing terrorism
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Germany is banning Islamic organization Ansaar International, which it says has financed terrorism around the world, the interior ministry said on Wednesday. "If you want to fight terror you have to dry up its sources of funding," Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Twitter.

Ansaar and an affiliated organization "spread a Salafist world view and finance terror around the world under the guise of humanitarian aid", the minister said. According to German daily Bild, police searched buildings in 10 German states as part of the move to ban the organization.

Police had in 2019 raided offices belonging Ansaar as well as WorldWide Resistance-Help, on suspicion of financing the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which is on a European Union terrorism blacklist. Ansaar says on its website it provides humanitarian aid to people affected by war and crises by, for instance, building or financing the construction of hospitals, orphanages, and schools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Members in Jaishankar delegation to UK test COVID positive, schedule modified

Two members of the small delegation accompanying External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the UK have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to rework his official schedule here.Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible C...

Detained separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai dies in Jammu hospital

Separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who was arrested under the Public Safety Act in July last year, died at a hospital here on Wednesday, officials said.Sehrai, 77, a close confidant of hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Sha...

India posts record daily COVID-19 deaths, one in four globally last week

India accounted for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide last week, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, as the countrys coronavirus deaths rose by a record 3,780 during the last 24 hours. The WHO said in its wee...

EU executive slows push for China investment deal

The European Commission has dialled down efforts to promote its planned investment agreement with China, recognising that EU lawmakers will not approve any such deal while Beijing maintains sanctions on five of their colleagues. The Commiss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021