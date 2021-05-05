Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Global leader in next-gen digital services and consulting, Infosys, has joined forces with Deakin to develop a strategic action plan for research, innovation and skill development.

The organizations will work together, combining their strengths in emerging technologies and design to innovate at scale.

The collaboration was formalized yesterday by Professor Iain Martin, President and Vice-Chancellor, Deakin University and Mr Ashok Mysore, Vice President and Regional Head - Delivery and Operations, Infosys, who signed an agreement at the University's Burwood campus in Melbourne, also attended by Ms Michelle Wade, Commissioner, South Asia at Global Victoria, State Government of Victoria.

The strategic collaboration includes the establishment of the Infosys 'Living Labs' concept at Deakin's regional campus in Geelong. Living Labs will offer innovation as a service to clients and partners, by bringing together expertise in business, technology and design. The partners will soon be submitting a proposal to the Victorian Government for co-investing in this venture.

The agreement will also enable Infosys to contribute to Deakin's Geelong-based innovation ecosystem in Smart Manufacturing, ICT, Energy and Utilities. Infosys will leverage the University's existing infrastructure at its Waurn Ponds Campus to collaborate with incubators and on research projects. As a key component of the partnership, Deakin will allocate PhD scholarships in collaboration with Infosys in specific areas of mutual interest. Mr Ashok Mysore, Vice President and Regional Head - Delivery & Operations, Infosys said, ''This is co-innovation at its best and demonstrates our continued investment in driving innovation and building digital skills in Victoria. This collaboration has a particular focus on bringing innovative energy, utilities and smart manufacturing solutions to market''.

Deakin Vice-Chancellor Professor Iain Martin said that the strategic collaboration with Infosys is an excellent example of a university working with the private sector to leverage investment, create local jobs and deliver transformative outcomes for the community.

''At Deakin, we pride ourselves on the strength of our industry collaborations and our openness to new ideas and ways of doing. We continue to invest in partnerships like this that prioritize innovation and the positive outcomes we can create for our communities.

''The establishment of the Infosys Living Labs in regional Victoria is another step forward for the University and the region and will help develop the local community through the creation of new products and services and enhancing job opportunities,'' Professor Martin said.

Ms Michelle Wade, Commissioner, South Asia at Global Victoria, said that this was a collaboration between two leading organizations in the Victoria-India relationship.

''Both Infosys and Deakin harness some of the best and brightest minds, and are committed to the development of local economies and capability. I look forward to seeing the results of this partnership which has the potential to resonate in both Victoria and India,'' Ms Wade said.

The partners will explore the creation of new products and solutions through DeakinCo., the commercial arm of Deakin University, to develop a talent pool for the ICT / Digital and consulting sector in consultation with Infosys and the Victorian Government. Infosys will also offer opportunities for internships and employment for Deakin graduates and students.

About Deakin University Established in 1974, Deakin University is one of Australia's leading tertiary education providers and is ranked in the top 1% of world universities (ARWU). It has won numerous awards and teaches over 60,000 students each year offering students world-class programs and endless opportunities.

With 27 plus years of engagement in India, Deakin University was the first international education provider to set up an office in India in 1994. It is currently the most engaged Australian Provider across education, training, research, capacity building and consultancy initiatives with academia, industry and Government. It has established premier partnerships in India to transform education and research into beneficial community outcomes, to produce world-class graduates and contribute to the growth and sustainability of the communities.

For more information, visit https://www.deakin.edu.au.

For more information, please email david.das@deakin.edu.au or call +91 11 26544715. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713572/Deakin_University_Logo.jpg

