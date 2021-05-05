Wrestler dies after fight with colleagues in north Delhi

A wrestler died after he was allegedly assaulted by other wrestlers in the northern part of the national capital, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, they received information regarding a fight between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium around 12 pm on Tuesday. An injured wrestler was taken to BJRM hospital and later shifted to Trauma Centre where he died on Wednesday morning, they added.

The deceased was identified as Sagar, police said.

A senior police officer said that as of now, it seems there was a fight between the wrestlers. Some were injured and one died.

The reason for the fight is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding the matter is being investigated.

