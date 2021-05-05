Left Menu

Miss Teen Diva 2021 in October: Says Nikhil Anand

India Miss Teen Diva, the biggest national pageant for teen girls of India is all set to be held in October 2021. The auditions for Miss Teen Diva 2021 shall be conducted online due to the ongoing pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:06 IST
Miss Teen Diva 2021 in October: Says Nikhil Anand
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Miss Teen Diva, the biggest national pageant for teen girls of India is all set to be held in October 2021. The grand finale of the event shall be held in New Delhi, India. The winners of the pageant will be Crowned as Miss Teen India International, Miss Teen India Universe and Miss Teen India Multinational. The winners will represent India at Miss Teen International, Miss Teen Universe and Miss Teen Multinational respectively.

Miss Teen Diva 2020 was conducted in January 2021 where RashiParasrampuria, Wachi Pareek, Aishwarya Vinu Nair and Sayali Ayre emerged as the winners. They will be representing India at the international pageants in 2021.

The applications for Miss Teen Diva 2021 is open on their official website. The auditions for Miss Teen Diva 2021 shall be conducted online due to the ongoing pandemic. Miss Teen Diva 2021 finalists will have the training for more than 2 months which shall be conducted online. The Elite panel of trainers will be Ritika Ramtri, Lu Sierra, RL Lacanienta and others.

Miss Teen Diva 2021 will be held in Jaipur and Delhi both. The initial days of the pageant will be held in Jaipur and then contestants shall be brought to New Delhi for the Preliminary Competition, National Costume Competition, Talent Round and the Grand Finale.

Shamkhan A will continue to be the Show Director. Miss Multinational India Tanvi Malhara will be seen as one of the hosts of the show. Miss Teen International 2019, Aayushi Dholakia will also be seen hosting few of the elements of the competition.

Nikhil Anand, the chairman of Glamanand Group said that, "Miss Teen Diva 2020 was a great success and it set the standards of the teen pageant in India quite high. We are expecting the pandemic situation to be settled by October and we can have the pageant peacefully and with many more audiences. Unlike 2020, Miss Teen Diva will continue to support education for the underprivileged. Miss Teen Diva 2021 will also have the environmental programs, tree plantation activities held in association with Act Now." Miss Teen Diva Organization A Part of Glamanand Group

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maruti production dips 7 pc in April

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Wednesday said its total production in April 2021 stood at 1,59,955 units, down 7 per cent from March this year.The company had produced a total of 1,72,433 units in the year-ago peri...

COVID vaccination started in govt, pvt sector, but Delhi needs greater supply of vaccine doses: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that vaccination has started in both government and private sectors, but the national capital needs more supply of vaccine doses. The Delhi CM while on a visit to the vaccination centre...

Swiss court removes prosecutor in Infantino case

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has won his bid to have a Swiss special prosecutor removed from an investigation looking at his undocumented dealings with Switzerlands former attorney general.The ruling by the Federal Criminal Court caps a ...

People News Roundup: Maxwell's sex crimes trial in New York delayed until fall; Meghan to publish children's book based on husband Harry and son Archie and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Ghislaine Maxwells sex crimes trial in New York delayed until fallA U.S. judge on Monday granted Ghislaine Maxwells request to delay her trial on charges she procured teenage girls for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021