Left Menu

Delhi govt writes to CBSE, seeks more time to compile Class 10 results

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:29 IST
Delhi govt writes to CBSE, seeks more time to compile Class 10 results

The Delhi government on Wednesday urged the CBSE to review the timeline for compiling Class 10 board exam results since many of its teachers are involved in COVID-19 duties and schools are being used as vaccination centres.

In a letter to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the government also cited the high positivity rate, the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital and the lockdown imposed in the city till May 10.

The CBSE has said that the marks for Class 10 students will have to be submitted by schools by June 11 and the result will be declared by June 20.

''Keeping in view the ongoing situation, including its emotional ramifications, enforcement of lockdown and deployment of teachers for various duties, the competent authority of CBSE is requested to kindly review the Time Schedule... regarding Policy for Tabulation of Marks for Class X Board Exams 2021,'' the Delhi government said.

''Further, to assist the district administration, most of the teachers and other staff, including data entry operators and IT assistants of Delhi Government schools, are at the forefront of COVID-19 related duties,'' it said.

According to the letter, teachers are involved in conducting door-to-door surveys in COVID-19 hotspots and vulnerable areas, providing assistance with testing and contact tracing, monitoring the movement of bodies and ensuring timely disposal of calls for hearse vans. They are also engaged in activities related to COVID vaccination.

The teachers are also assisting the government in the enforcement of COVID protocols and screening at airport, it said.

The government said 76 of its schools are have been designated as COVID vaccination centres.

In addition to that, there have been several instances wherein teachers and students or their family members have tested positive for COVID-19 or have lost their dear ones, it said.

Delhi recorded 311 COVID-19 deaths and 20,960 fresh cases that pushed the toll to 18,063 and the infection tally to 12,53,902, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The CBSE had on April 14 cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maruti production dips 7 pc in April

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Wednesday said its total production in April 2021 stood at 1,59,955 units, down 7 per cent from March this year.The company had produced a total of 1,72,433 units in the year-ago peri...

COVID vaccination started in govt, pvt sector, but Delhi needs greater supply of vaccine doses: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that vaccination has started in both government and private sectors, but the national capital needs more supply of vaccine doses. The Delhi CM while on a visit to the vaccination centre...

Swiss court removes prosecutor in Infantino case

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has won his bid to have a Swiss special prosecutor removed from an investigation looking at his undocumented dealings with Switzerlands former attorney general.The ruling by the Federal Criminal Court caps a ...

People News Roundup: Maxwell's sex crimes trial in New York delayed until fall; Meghan to publish children's book based on husband Harry and son Archie and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Ghislaine Maxwells sex crimes trial in New York delayed until fallA U.S. judge on Monday granted Ghislaine Maxwells request to delay her trial on charges she procured teenage girls for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021