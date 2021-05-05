Germany calls for 'global reset' to fight pandemics

Germany calls for 'global reset' to fight pandemicsReuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:29 IST
German Health Minister Jens Spahn called on Wednesday for a "global reset" in the fight against pandemics as Germany and the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the creation of a new global hub in Berlin for gathering data on pandemics.
Spahn, speaking at a virtual news conference attended also by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the head of the WHO, said the world was still insufficiently prepared for pandemics.
"There will be more viruses that will emerge with the potential of sparking pandemics," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
