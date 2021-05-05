New Ministry to be sworn in on May 7, says Rangasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister-designate N Rangasamy on Wednesday said the new ministry would be sworn in on May 7.

The AINRC founder and NDA leader said that the BJP, which is in the front, would also be part of the ministry.

''The new ministry will be sworn in on May 7... the BJP will also be part of the ministry,'' he told reporters at Salem after offering prayers at the shrine of his spiritual guru Appa Pythiasamy.

Asked if there would be a Deputy Chief Minister, he hinted that there would be one if the Union government accorded approval for it.

He said his government would strive hard for the development of Puducherry and for amelioration of the welfare of the people.

The AINRC front won 16 seats in the 30 members territorial assembly in the April 6 assembly polls.

The AINRC emerged victorious in 10 and the BJP, in six.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)