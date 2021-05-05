Left Menu

New Ministry to be sworn in on May 7, says Rangasamy

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:22 IST
New Ministry to be sworn in on May 7, says Rangasamy
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Puducherry Chief Minister-designate N Rangasamy on Wednesday said the new ministry would be sworn in on May 7.

The AINRC founder and NDA leader said that the BJP, which is in the front, would also be part of the ministry.

''The new ministry will be sworn in on May 7... the BJP will also be part of the ministry,'' he told reporters at Salem after offering prayers at the shrine of his spiritual guru Appa Pythiasamy.

Asked if there would be a Deputy Chief Minister, he hinted that there would be one if the Union government accorded approval for it.

He said his government would strive hard for the development of Puducherry and for amelioration of the welfare of the people.

The AINRC front won 16 seats in the 30 members territorial assembly in the April 6 assembly polls.

The AINRC emerged victorious in 10 and the BJP, in six.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 20,960 new COVID-19 cases, 311 deaths; positivity rate at 26.37 pc

Delhi reported 20,960 new COVID-19 cases, 19,209 discharges and 311 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has gone up to 12,53,902 including 91,859 active cases and 11,43,980 discharges. The death toll has gone up to 18,063....

World News Roundup: China tourist trips top pre-pandemic levels over May Day break; India posts record daily COVID-19 deaths and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.China tourist trips top pre-pandemic levels over May Day break, revenues still lowerChinese tourists made around 230 million trips over the extended May Day holiday as domestic travel surp...

HC refuses to quash charge memo against professor

Chennai, May 5 PTI The Madras High Court has refused to quash a charge memo issued by the Thiruvalluvar University against a professor for allegedly producing three fake experience certificates at the time of appointment in 2010.In this cou...

Facebook oversight board upholds Trump's suspension

Facebook Incs oversight board on Wednesday upheld the companys suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trump in a much-awaited verdict that may signal how the company will treat rule-breaking world leaders in the future. Facebook indefin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021