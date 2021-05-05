State govt did not present quota case well, says MKM leader
Now the ruling and opposition parties should come together and do their best for the community, he told PTI here.As the apex court said that the state government has no right to give such reservation, the Center should now make it clear what the states jurisdiction is, he said.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:57 IST
Maratha Kranti Morcha convener Vinod Patil on Wednesday blamed the Maharashtra government for the Supreme Court's decision to invalidate reservation in government jobs and education for the Maratha community, claiming that it did not chalk out its legal strategy in time.
''We had a report of the Backward Class Commission (supporting the demand for quota) and the High Court gave decision in favour of Maratha reservation,'' said Patil, whose organization was in the forefront of the community's agitation for quota. ''The state government did not plan its strategy (before the SC) in time.... Now the ruling and opposition parties should come together and do their best for the community,'' he told PTI here.
As the apex court said that the state government has no right to give such reservation, the Center should now make it clear what the state's jurisdiction is, he said. ''Even the BJP should tell us what it can do for the Maratha community,'' he added.
