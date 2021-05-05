Left Menu

Kidnappers release students abducted from college in northwest Nigeria - parents' group

Reuters | Kaduna | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:18 IST
Kidnappers have released the remaining 29 students they were holding captive after abducting them in March from a forestry college in Nigeria's Kaduna state, the head of the parents' association told Reuters.

Gunmen took 39 students from the school in northwest Nigeria on March 11 and later released 10 of them. The newly released students were with police and en route back to Kaduna city, Abdullahi Usman, chairman of the parents' association, said.

