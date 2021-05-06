Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-05-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 00:24 IST
Goa adds more people to its frontline workers group

The Goa Cabinet on Wednesday included journalists, government employees from various departments and banking staff in the category of frontline COVID-19 workers, making them eligible for free vaccination under a central government scheme, an official said.

Under the central government scheme, those above 45 years of age, frontline workers and COVID-19 warriors are eligible to take the vaccine free of cost.

The Goa government is yet to start vaccinating people in the 18 to 44 age group.

A state government spokesman said government employees will be considered as frontline workers. Widening the scope, the cabinet decided that accredited journalists and other media personnel as certified by the Department of Information and Publicity or any authorised officer will be considered frontline workers, he said.

The state government will also include employees of banking institutions in the category, he said. PTI RPS RSY RSY

