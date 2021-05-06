Left Menu

New partnership with Pūhoro STEM Academy to support Māori

Speaking to Pūhoro staff and students at Massey University in Palmerston North this morning, Kelvin Davis said the Government will provide the programme with $2.97 million of funding over three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 06-05-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 09:13 IST
New partnership with Pūhoro STEM Academy to support Māori
“Currently there are over 600 tauira engaged in Pūhoro STEM pathways. This funding will grow that number to over 5,000,” Kelvin Davis said. Image Credit: Twitter(@NgatiBird)

A new partnership with the Pūhoro STEM Academy will support thousands more rangatahi Māori to participate and succeed in the fields of science, technology, and innovation, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

Since 2016, Pūhoro has worked with Māori students to build their capability and create pathways to employment in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based industries.

"Our Government is committed to improving the outcomes and experience of Māori learners and their whānau. This partnership with Pūhoro supports that commitment and will see a lift in Māori achievement in STEM areas," Kelvin Davis said.

Speaking to Pūhoro staff and students at Massey University in Palmerston North this morning, Kelvin Davis said the Government will provide the programme with $2.97 million of funding over three years.

"Currently there are over 600 tauira engaged in Pūhoro STEM pathways. This funding will grow that number to over 5,000," Kelvin Davis said.

"Pūhoro is a story of Māori educational success and its results have been impressive.

"This investment will help even more students navigate career pathways into STEM-related industries," Kelvin Davis said.

In 2016 the programme's founding cohort exceeded nationwide pass-rates of non-Māori in NCEA Level 1 physics, biology and chemistry. This trend has continued every year with Pūhoro students either on par with or exceeding nationwide pass-rates of non-Maori across NCEA Level 1, 2 and 3.

Kelvin Davis said the majority of Pūhoro students who have completed the first phase of the programme successfully transitioned into tertiary study, apprenticeships or the Defence Force.

"Māori is currently underrepresented in STEM-related industries," Kelvin Davis said.

"This funding will ultimately see higher numbers of Māori succeeding in science and technology industries in Aotearoa.

"By building opportunities for rangatahi to enter STEM fields, we all benefit," Kelvin Davis said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US lawmaker propose travel of a mercy ship to India to help address COVID-19 challenge

A top American lawmaker has proposed sending a mercy ship to India to help the country which is struggling to deal with a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.The situation in India is so dire that the US must organise and collaborat...

Fee waiver extended for tourism businesses operating on conservation land

Tourism businesses operating on public conservation land will have another six months of fees waived to help them adjust to the downturn in international visitors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Acting Minister of Conservation Dr Ayes...

Pro Uyghur body stages protest in Hague in front of Chinese Embassy

A demonstration was staged in front of the Chinese Embassy here in the Netherlands by Hague based non-profit group Global Human Rights Defence GHRD and World Uyghur Congress WUC, as part of Doppa Day celebrations on May 5. Every year Uyghur...

Renault Samsung Motors' union strike closes the company's workplace

Seoul South Korea, May 6 ANIGlobal Economic In 2020, when the union of Renault Samsung Motors, which was negotiating wages and collective agreements, went on a strike, the company closed down. Renault Samsung Motors has shut down a partial ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021