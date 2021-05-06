Left Menu

Group of ministers constituted in Rajasthan to suggest measures to tackle pandemic

A group of ministers has been constituted in Rajasthan to suggest measures to break the chain of coronavirus in the state.The group of five ministers was constituted during a meeting of the council of ministers on Wednesday night.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-05-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 11:17 IST
Group of ministers constituted in Rajasthan to suggest measures to tackle pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A group of ministers has been constituted in Rajasthan to suggest measures to break the chain of coronavirus in the state.

The group of five ministers was constituted during a meeting of the council of ministers on Wednesday night. "The council of ministers has constituted a group of 5 ministers, stressing the need to take more stringent steps to break the chain. The group of ministers will give suggestions on Thursday considering possible steps,'' an official release here said.

The group comprises UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal, PHED Minister BD Kalla, Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasra and Minister of State for Health Subhash Garg. During the meeting of council of ministers, there was a common view that marriage functions should be postponed and only court marriages should be allowed in case it is very necessary, In the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the coronavirus situation, purchase of oxygen concentrators and supply of Remdesivir injection and other medicines. The meeting was told that the state currently requires 615 metric tonnes of medical oxygen as per the number of active cases while the availability is only 351 metric tonnes.

If the rate of infection remains the same till May 15, the oxygen requirement will be around 795 metric tonnes. Also, 26 additional tankers are required in the state for lifting of oxygen, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cognizant Q1 net up 37.6 pc to USD 505 mn; expects to log 7-9 pc revenue growth in FY2021

IT company Cognizant has reported a 37.6 per cent rise in its March quarter net income at USD 505 million, and said it expects its revenue to grow 7-9 per cent during the year.The company, which follows January-December financial year, said...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares resilient, drugmakers hit by Biden's move on vaccines

World shares and commodity prices held firm on Thursday as investors switched to cyclicals amid hopes of a strong economic recovery, but drugmakers shares came under pressure after Washington backed waiving patents for COVID-19 vaccines.MSC...

Cambodia ends blanket COVID-19 lockdown despite more infections

Cambodia ended on Thursday a blanket coronavirus lockdown in Phnom Penh after three weeks, as busy traffic returned to some streets of the capital, though authorities retained tighter curbs in some districts where infections have surged. Th...

Tokyo governor says extended state of emergency needed to contain COVID-19 surge

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday an extended state of emergency was needed to contain COVID-19 infections that are straining the capitals medical system.Tokyo will discuss the appropriate extension with neighbouring prefectures ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021