Left Menu

JD Institute rolls out free COVID vaccination camp for employees above 18 years

The camp was rolled out at Bengalurus Brigade Road college campus.With the Coronavirus cases crossing the 16 lakh mark in Karnataka, the pioneer design institute - JD Institute of Fashion Technology - took cognizance of the current COVID-19 situation and conducted the vaccination camp on May 1st.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:20 IST
JD Institute rolls out free COVID vaccination camp for employees above 18 years

BANGALORE, India, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the country is reeling under its worst Coronavirus surge, Bengaluru-based JD Institute of Fashion Technology organized a vaccination drive for its employees of 18 years of age and above. The camp was rolled out at Bengaluru's Brigade Road college campus.

With the Coronavirus cases crossing the 16 lakh mark in Karnataka, the pioneer design institute - JD Institute of Fashion Technology - took cognizance of the current COVID-19 situation and conducted the vaccination camp on May 1st. This initiative was carried out by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) mainly to bring about COVID-19 vaccination support services to the JD Institute employees. The employees received the Covishield vaccine, developed by the Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). At least 35 employees have received jabs against the deadly Coronavirus after the government decided to open up COVID-19 vaccination for all adults, effective May 1.

JD Institute of Fashion Technology carried out this initiative free of cost for their employees. From wearing the mask to maintaining social distancing and sanitizing, all protocols ruled by the government were followed during the vaccination camp at the Brigade Road campus under the close watch of the BBMP.

''Wellness of employees foremost priority'': Nealesh Dalal, Managing Trustee On prioritizing the health of the employees, Nealesh Dalal, the Managing Trustee of JD Trust, said, ''We have successfully rolled out our first-ever COVID-19 vaccination camp at the Brigade Road campus as the wellness of employees is the foremost priority. With the vaccination camp, we are not just ensuring that vaccinations were reimbursed to our employees but we will further support them during their post-vaccination stages.'' On speaking about the importance of vaccination, he further added, ''The vaccination camp was not only held for the employees to ensure safe work environment during these unprecedented times but also to reduce exposure to the virus which is the need of the hour given the spike in cases in the city.'' ''With the city in the midst of an alarming second wave, the whole purpose of the drive was to help one and another build immunity against the virus. We are all in this together and it is our responsibility to make vaccination our first priority,'' added Nealesh Dalal. The vaccinated employees were happy and excited to receive their first jab against COVID-19 further advising several to come forward to get coronavirus vaccination.

After having administered the vaccination, JD Institute of Fashion Technology employees will continue to work from home, stay under self-isolation, and will be avoiding any kind of work-related travel or physical meeting until further notice.

Stay safe, get vaccinated About JD Institute of Fashion Technology Established in 1988, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the multiple award-winning Design Institute with 40+ learning centers across India, is nurturing masterminds from all over India to translate their dreams into success. Since its inception, the Institute has carved a niche in the field of design education and has metamorphosed into an industry leader that develops courses with a pulse on the needs of the industry. To cater to the ever-growing market, JD Institute offers a plethora of courses in the field of Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneurship, Fashion Business Management, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Photography, and Hair and Make-up Artistry alongwith Art and Technology. With the aid of a vigorous combination of Research, Mentoring, Practical exposure, and Class-room training, the Institute plays a key role in shaping the students to become the industry experts of tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.jdinstitute.edu.in Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1504592/JD_New_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1504591/JD_Institute_employee_vaccinated.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Rajasthan leg-spinner Vivek Yadav succumbs to COVID-19

Vivek Yadav, a former Rajasthan leg-spinner and a member of their Ranji Trophy-winning squad, died of coronavirus-related complications.He was 36-years-old and is survived by his wife and a daughter.Yadav breathed his last at a city hospita...

Indonesia begins its Eid al-Fitr travel ban as some try to skirt rules

Indonesia began imposing a previously announced ban on domestic travel on Thursday as it sought to contain the spread of the coronavirus during the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, when millions normally travel to mark the end of the Islamic fasti...

QUOTES-U.S. backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents, reversing stance

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries, but angering pharmaceutical ...

MOS External Affairs V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in WB

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharans car was vandalised at Panchkuri village in West Midnapore district on Thursday while he was visiting the area in connection with alleged post-poll violence on saffron party worke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021