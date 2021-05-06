Dept of Pharmaceuticals slow in clearing medical goods imported by Maha: minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday claimed that the Union government's Department of Pharmaceuticals was slow in granting clearance to essential medical items imported by the state government.

He has asked health officials in the state to grant necessary approvals from their end to ensure adequate oxygen production, stocks of medicines and medical equipment in every district before a ''third wave'' of the coronavirus pandemic starts, Tope told reporters.

''The Department of Pharmaceuticals is not giving speedy approval for various essential items we have ordered from abroad,'' he said.

''The Union government's procedure is taking more time.

Various clearances and approvals are needed before the imported items are sent to the state,'' the minister said.

The state was expecting to receive around 3.5 lakh vials of Remdesivir, a key anti-viral drug, from abroad in the next one or two days, he said.

The Maharashtra government's global tender for oxygen tanks, oxygen generators and medicines has received response from many countries, he said.

''I have asked the state task force (on coronavirus) to expedite the process of approval like technical clearance for oxygen generators. We cannot sit on proposals for five-eight days. Once approval is given, we can airlift the items here,'' he said.

The state is planning to buy around 40,000 oxygen generators, the minister said.

On shortage of staff in the health department, Tope said, ''The state cabinet on Wednesday discussed the issue and we have decided to recruit 12,000 persons including technicians, nurses, ward boys, drivers and peons as soon as possible.'' As many as 2,000 doctors would be recruited as medical officers and another 2,000 as specialists, he said.

The chief minister and health department will jointly finalise the recruitment procedure in a week, Tope added.

''The state government will appoint an agency for the recruitment of class C and D employees, while principal secretary of the health department will look into the recruitment of medical officers.

''For class-1 posts, the health department will submit a proposal to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)