Global carbon pricing system would be desirable, Merkel says

It would be very desirable to have a global carbon pricing system, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding that carbon pricing is a very effective instrument for steering emissions.

"From my point of view, it would be very desirable if we also had a CO2 price worldwide, which would have to be introduced step by step," Merkel told the Petersberg Climate Dialogue climate summit by videolink.

