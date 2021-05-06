Left Menu

Global carbon pricing system would be desirable, Merkel says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:14 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

It would be very desirable to have a global carbon pricing system, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding that carbon pricing is a very effective instrument for steering emissions.

"From my point of view, it would be very desirable if we also had a CO2 price worldwide, which would have to be introduced step by step," Merkel told the Petersberg Climate Dialogue climate summit by videolink.

