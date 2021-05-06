Left Menu

Rajasthan CM gives approval to open 48 new courts

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:17 IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

He also gave approval for the opening of various other courts in other districts. The chief minister has also sanctioned 550 posts of presiding officer, stenographer, reader, clerk, class-4 employee etc. for these courts. ''With this decision of the chief minister, people will be able to get justice at the local level itself and cases pending in the courts will be cleared,'' according to a release.

