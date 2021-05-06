MP: Junior doctors call off strike after talks with govt

Junior doctors from six hospitals attached to government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday called off their strike after talks.

Earlier in the day, the doctors proceeded on an indefinite strike over their demands including better treatment facilities for their colleagues who contract coronavirus infection.

''We have called off our stir after assurances from Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang at a meeting,'' MP Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) president Arvind Meena said.

Sarang said the government told the doctors that this was not the right time to strike work in view of the pandemic.

''I am happy they heeded us. As they respected our advice, we are obliged. We are looking into their concerns,'' he told reporters.

The junior doctors who serve in COVID-19 wards were not part of the strike but they too would join in if demands were not met, their association had warned.

''Twenty-five per cent of junior doctors have been infected by coronavirus to date. We are demanding guarantee of bed allotment for the junior doctors who get infected,'' Meena had said earlier in the day.

Besides, latest COVID -19 treatment should be made available to them as the treatment protocol keeps changing every two months due to virus mutation, he had said.

''Most importantly, the state government should provide treatment to junior doctors in the cashless mode. At present we have to incur the expenditure which is reimbursed after submission of bills,'' Meena had said.

Another demand of agitating doctors was that their one year's fee be waived as the academic session could not be held due to the outbreak of coronavirus last year.

