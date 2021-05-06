Father Paul Fernandes appointed new XLRI Jamshedpur director

Father Paul Fernandes appointed new XLRI Jamshedpur directorPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:24 IST
Father Paul Fernandes S J has been appointed as the new director of XLRI - Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur, the institute said.
An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, Father Paul Fernandes had been associated with the B-School in various capacities, it said in a release.
Speaking on his appointment, Father Paul Fernandes said, ''It is indeed a privilege... and it is a huge responsibility to help shepherd XLRI in these challenging times.''
