Father Paul Fernandes appointed new XLRI Jamshedpur director

Father Paul Fernandes S J has been appointed as the new director of XLRI - Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur, the institute said.

An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, Father Paul Fernandes had been associated with the B-School in various capacities, it said in a release.

Speaking on his appointment, Father Paul Fernandes said, ''It is indeed a privilege... and it is a huge responsibility to help shepherd XLRI in these challenging times.''

