NIS all set to start Siddha COVID Care Centre with 100 beds

The National Institute of Siddha (NIS) here and Chengalpattu district administration are all set to revive the Siddha COVID-19 Care Centre at the institute from Friday to treat mild and moderately infected patients.

The hospital authorities have readied 100 beds at the CCC on the sprawling campus at Tambaram Sanatorium.

''Special Siddha treatment with standard allopathic care will be provided to the mild and moderate COVID-19 patients,'' NIS director Prof.Dr R Meenakumari said on Thursday.

She said that it has been noticed that certain patients who test positive progress to severe stage within three or four days.

''Its aimed at reducing the condition of patients turning into severe illness,'' the Director added.

On Thursday a team of officials including Chengalpattu district collector A John Louis and Dr Meenakumari, inspected the CCC at the NIS.

Patients will be advised to follow a regular routine starting with Siddhar yogam daily morning at 6.30 am followed by Siddha regimen based on presenting complaints.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)