Left Menu

WB govt to grant special permission to hospitals to increase bed capacity to treat corona patients

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said her government has decided to grant special permission to all medical establishments to increase the number of beds by at least 40 per cent to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic situation.She said that private hospitals in the state have been allowed to increase the number of beds, which will enhance the total number of beds in the hospitals in West Bengal to around 30,000.Today we have decided to give special permission to all the hospitals to increase their bed strength by 40 per cent.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:46 IST
WB govt to grant special permission to hospitals to increase bed capacity to treat corona patients
File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said her government has decided to grant special permission to all medical establishments to increase the number of beds by at least 40 per cent to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

She said that private hospitals in the state have been allowed to increase the number of beds, which will enhance the total number of beds in the hospitals in West Bengal to around 30,000.

''Today we have decided to give special permission to all the hospitals to increase their bed strength by 40 per cent. The decision was taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic here,'' she told reporters at the state secretariat.

The chief minister said that a decision was taken to set up oxygen plants at all medical and superspeciality hospitals.

''The hospital authorities will be able to do it themselves. The medical colleges in the districts have been given the authority to do it themselves since doing it centrally may take some time. We do not want to waste time,'' she said.

On the question of getting more doctors, she said third-year post graduate trainees will be employed in treating COVID-19 patients.

''Since their examinations have been postponed they can be utilised in treating COVID-19 patients. They will get some extra benefit for this. It will help us in getting 2,000 more doctors and nurses,'' Banerjee added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai reports 3,056 new COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths

Mumbai reported 3,056 new coronavirus cases and 69 deaths on Thursday, pushing its caseload to 6,68,355 and death toll to 13,616, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said.Daily rise in cases in the countrys financial capital remained...

Rugby-England reject Simmonds gets Lions call-up but no room for Sexton

Exeters Sam Simmonds, overlooked by England for three years, was the most eye-catching selection in Thursdays British and Irish Lions squad as Warren Gatland chose the try-scoring Number Eight ahead of Billy Vunipola for the tour of South A...

Maldives ex-President Mohamed Nasheed injured in explosion: Report

Maldives former President Mohamed Nasheed suffered injuries in an explosion on Thursday night. The explosion took place near Majlis Speaker Nasheeds car, Maldives The edition reported.Local medias report that he was taken to hospital with i...

Josh Radnor opens up about shedding 'How I Met Your Mother' character, creating music

American actor and musician Josh Radnor who is most popular for his role on the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, recently revealed that he is writing and recording new music. As indicated by Fox News, the 46-year-old actor dropped his debut so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021