Left Menu

Shooting at Idaho middle school injures 3; student captured

A shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school Thursday injured two students and a custodian, and a male student has been taken into custody, authorities said.The victims injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said.Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter.

PTI | Rigby | Updated: 06-05-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 23:11 IST
Shooting at Idaho middle school injures 3; student captured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school Thursday injured two students and a custodian, and a male student has been taken into custody, authorities said.

The victims' injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said.

''Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School,'' Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said. "What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students." Police were called to the school around 9:15 am. Multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene. Students were evacuated to a nearby high school, and parents lined up to be reunited with their children. Rigby is a small city about 95 miles (145 km) southwest of Yellowstone National Park. Rigby Middle School has about 1,500 students in sixth through eighth grades, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

"I am praying for the lives and safety of those involved in today's tragic events," Gov. Brad Little said in a prepared statement. "Thank you to our law enforcement agencies and school leaders for their efforts in responding to the incident." The attack appears to be Idaho's second school shooting. In 1999, a student at a high school in Notus fired a shotgun several times. No one was struck by the bullets, but one student was injured by ricocheting debris from the first shell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday there was no plan at this point to shoot down the remnants of a large Chinese rocket expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend.Speaking with reporters, Austin said the h...

Odisha: 11 pairs of special trains to be cancelled

Eleven pairs of special trains in Odisha will remain cancelled during the next two weekends due to the lockdown imposed by the state government, the East Coast Railway said on Thursday.The decision to cancel the trains was taken to break th...

HC asks Goa govt to make negative COVID-19 certificate must for entry in state

The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the state government to make negative COVID-19 certificate mandatory for those arriving from outside from May 10 onwards.A division bench of Justices M S Jawalkar and M S Sonak iss...

U.S. supports Ukraine against 'reckless' Russian moves - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday Washington could increase security assistance for Ukraine after what he called Russias reckless and aggressive actions in massing troops near the Ukrainian border. During a visit to Ky...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021