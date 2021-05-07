Left Menu

World Bank approves $200m project to upgrade higher education system in Ukraine

The project – Ukraine Improving Higher Education for Results – will help boost the quality of the higher education sector, as well as its relevance to labour market needs, while also promoting resilience and continuity of learning in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ukraine Improving Higher Education for Results Project will be implemented over a five-year period by the Ministry of Education and Science (MOES) of Ukraine. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors approved today a $200 million project to support the Government of Ukraine's efforts to strengthen efficiency, quality, and transparency of the country's higher education system. The project – Ukraine Improving Higher Education for Results – will help boost the quality of the higher education sector, as well as its relevance to labour market needs, while also promoting resilience and continuity of learning in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project will finance investments in the modernization of teaching and research facilities and the digital learning infrastructure of higher education institutions (HEIs) to ensure learning continuity through remote learning modalities and to support resilience and change management over the longer term. It will also support the development of modern digital infrastructure for distance learning and the creation of advanced teaching and research laboratories and learning support facilities.

Another objective of this project is to improve the transparency of Ukraine's education sector through modernization of the Higher Education Management Information System and establishment of a National Student Survey and unified information system on competitive research funding of HEIs.

"The World Bank is pleased to partner with Ukraine to modernize teaching and learning in universities in line with European standards in order to equip young Ukrainians with the skills they need for the 21st century," said Arup Banerji, World Bank Regional Country Director for Eastern Europe. "As Ukraine recovers from the pandemic, we also strongly support Ukraine's higher education system in its efforts to be better technically and digitally equipped for providing learning in the post-COVID-19 world."

The Ukraine Improving Higher Education for Results Project will be implemented over a five-year period by the Ministry of Education and Science (MOES) of Ukraine. The MOES will have overall responsibility for project coordination and monitoring of the implementation progress.

The World Bank's current investment project portfolio in Ukraine amounts to just over $3 billion, in nine ongoing investment projects and one Program for Results operation, and is expected to grow to around $3.6 billion over the next two months. The investments support improvements in basic public services that directly benefit ordinary people in areas such as water supply, sanitation, heating, power, energy efficiency, roads, social protection and healthcare, as well as private sector development.

Since Ukraine joined the World Bank in 1992, the Bank's commitments to the country have totalled approximately $13 billion in about 70 projects and programs.

