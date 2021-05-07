Left Menu

Registrar General of NGT succumbs to COVID-19

He joined Delhi Judicial Service in 2007 and was promoted to Delhi Higher Judicial Service in November, 2019.As a Judicial Officer, he worked as Civil Judge, Metropolitan Magistrate, Additional Senior Civil Judge Judge Small Causes Court, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Central, Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 12:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Registrar General of the National Green Tribunal Ashu Garg succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday morning.

A circular issued by the office of the Principal District and Session judge stated, "With profound sorrow and grief, this is to inform that Ashu Garg, Ld. Registrar General, National Green Tribunal, New Delhi, has left for his heavenly abode today morning due to COVID-19.'' A two minute silence was observed in the NGT at 12 pm to offer condolences and as a mark of respect, the NGT shall remain closed in the second half today, a communication from the green tribunal said.

Garg had worked as Law Researcher with the High Court of Delhi. He joined Delhi Judicial Service in 2007 and was promoted to Delhi Higher Judicial Service in November, 2019.

As a Judicial Officer, he worked as Civil Judge, Metropolitan Magistrate, Additional Senior Civil Judge / Judge Small Causes Court, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Central), Delhi. He was last posted as Additional Sessions Judge, Delhi. Garg had done LLM from Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra and was also holder of Post Graduate Diploma in Intellectual Property Rights from Indian Law Institute, Delhi and Post Graduate diploma in Cyber Laws from Amity Law School, Delhi.

