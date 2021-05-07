Guj: Medical college teachers call off stir after government's assurance

Ahmedabad, May 7 (PTI)An association of medical college teachers in Gujarat on Friday withdrew its agitation after getting a ''positive response'' from the government to its demands.

Professors and lecturers from six government medical colleges had launched a relay hunger strike since morning to press their demands including higher non-practising allowance (NPA).

The agitation came amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

It was withdrawn after the Health and Family Welfare Department assured that talks will be held to sort out the issues, said the Gujarat Medical Teachers Association (GMTA) which represents around 1,700 teachers.

Its president Dr Rajnish Patel and other senior office bearers held a meeting with Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja and officials in Gandhinagar.

''The government's approach was very positive during the meeting. They gave us assurance that a solution will be found through dialogue. So we have decided to withdraw the hunger strike,'' Dr Patel told reporters.

One of the main demands of teachers is the payment of non-practising allowance as per the 7th Pay Commission Report and abolition of contractual appointments, said Patel, a professor at the BJ Medical College attached to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

As medical college teachers are barred from private practise, an allowance is paid to them as compensation.

The GMTA had also demanded that medical college teachers be allowed to do private practise after 10 years of regular service.

Citing a government resolution of 2017, GMTA also sought hike in the cap on maximum monthly salary.

