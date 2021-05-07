Left Menu

Guj: Medical college teachers call off stir after government's assurance

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:33 IST
Guj: Medical college teachers call off stir after government's assurance

Ahmedabad, May 7 (PTI)An association of medical college teachers in Gujarat on Friday withdrew its agitation after getting a ''positive response'' from the government to its demands.

Professors and lecturers from six government medical colleges had launched a relay hunger strike since morning to press their demands including higher non-practising allowance (NPA).

The agitation came amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

It was withdrawn after the Health and Family Welfare Department assured that talks will be held to sort out the issues, said the Gujarat Medical Teachers Association (GMTA) which represents around 1,700 teachers.

Its president Dr Rajnish Patel and other senior office bearers held a meeting with Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja and officials in Gandhinagar.

''The government's approach was very positive during the meeting. They gave us assurance that a solution will be found through dialogue. So we have decided to withdraw the hunger strike,'' Dr Patel told reporters.

One of the main demands of teachers is the payment of non-practising allowance as per the 7th Pay Commission Report and abolition of contractual appointments, said Patel, a professor at the BJ Medical College attached to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

As medical college teachers are barred from private practise, an allowance is paid to them as compensation.

The GMTA had also demanded that medical college teachers be allowed to do private practise after 10 years of regular service.

Citing a government resolution of 2017, GMTA also sought hike in the cap on maximum monthly salary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Europe's consumers face rising prices but the ECB is unfazed

Europes consumers will feel the hit from price rises this year as companies seek to recoup revenues and cover pandemic-related costs. But for now, this is inflation the European Central Bank believes it can live with. Over the past year, th...

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates Covid Care Centre in Odisha s Bargarh

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a 100-bed COVID Care Centre with ICU and ventilator facilities at Vikash Multi-Specialty Hospital VMSH in Bargarh district through virtual mode on Friday.As part of the project, 70 ventilators, ...

Poland, Hungary push against "gender equality" at EU social summit

Lobbying by Poland and Hungary has led to the removal of the phrase gender equality from a draft declaration on advancing social cohesion that the EU is due to publish on Friday, according to diplomats and documents seen by Reuters. Polands...

Hospital security guard held for selling Remdesivir injections at inflated rate

A 34-year-old security guard of a private hospital has been arrested for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections at higher rates, police said on Friday. The accused, who was posted at the COVID ward of the hospital, used to steal the inject...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021