Delhi govt to organise mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for mediapersons: official

The Uttar Pradesh government had announced on May 5 that journalists and their families will get special consideration in the state and will be given priority in vaccination against COVID-19.

Updated: 07-05-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:06 IST
The Delhi government will organise a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for mediapersons, an official said on Friday.

The vaccination camps will be organised at the offices of the media houses and the cost will be borne by the government, he said.

The government will seek details of employees from their respective organisations. After getting the details, the health department will proceed, he added.

The move comes at a time when people are facing difficulties in booking vaccination slots. The Press Council of India on Thursday had reiterated its recommendation to the Centre and state governments that journalists be included in the category of ''COVID warriors'' and also given insurance cover.

In a statement, the print media watchdog had commended the governments of Odisha, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh who have considered journalists among ''frontline workers for their hard work in this pandemic situation'' and have extended financial help to them. The Uttar Pradesh government had announced on May 5 that journalists and their families will get special consideration in the state and will be given priority in vaccination against COVID-19.

