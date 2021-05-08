Left Menu

Farmers take out protest marches in Punjab against weekend lockdown

We are with them, said Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan in Moga. Lockdown is not a solution to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. Khokrikalan also accused the government of doing nothing to improve the health infrastructure. Farmers, including women, took out marches in the markets and appealed to shopkeepers and traders through loudspeakers to open their shops.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-05-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 14:08 IST
Farmers take out protest marches in Punjab against weekend lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Farmers took out protest marches at several places in Punjab on Saturday against the weekend lockdown imposed by the state government amid rising cases of COVID-19 infection and fatalities.

Punjab's 32 farmer unions, protesting the Central farm laws, had announced to hold street protests against the lockdown in the state and urged shopkeepers to defy the restrictions.

The protests were taken out in Moga, Patiala, Amritsar, Ajnala, among other places in the state.

''We are appealing to shopkeepers to open their shops. We are with them," said Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan in Moga.

''Lockdown is not a solution to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.'' Khokrikalan also accused the government of doing nothing to improve the health infrastructure.

Farmers, including women, took out marches in the markets and appealed to shopkeepers and traders through loudspeakers to open their shops. However, the shopkeepers kept their shops.

Police personnel in adequate numbers were deployed across the state in the wake of farmers' protest.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday had directed the police chief to strictly enforce the weekend lockdown in the state and deal stringently with any violations in view of the farmer unions deciding to protest the lockdown.

The state government have imposed extensive COIVD-19 curbs in addition to measures like a weekend lockdown and night curfew till May 15.

In Amritsar, a farmer leader said if the state government wanted to impose a weekend lockdown then it should give ration to shopkeepers and waive their electricity bills and other taxes.

A police team took out a flag march in a market in Ajnala with officials saying nobody will be allowed to violate the curbs.

Notably, early this week, traders and shopkeepers in Punjab had held protests against the state government's order of closure of shops dealing in non-essential items.

The chief minister on Friday had authorized the deputy commissioners to take any decision on opening of non-essential shops or private officers on rotation, after taking the local MLAs and other stakeholders into confidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal demands 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all in Delhi in next three months

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the number of COVID-19 vaccination centres will be increased three times in Delhi and demanded that the Centre supply of around 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all people in the nat...

Medics: 200 Palestinians hurt in Al-Aqsa clashes with police

A night of heavy clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and elsewhere in Jerusalem left more than 200 Palestinians wounded, medics said Saturday, as the city braced for even more violence after weeks ...

Clinical trial showed 2-DG drug helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients, reduces supplemental oxygen dependence: Defence ministry.

Clinical trial showed 2-DG drug helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients, reduces supplemental oxygen dependence Defence ministry....

Asaram shifted to AIIMS in Jodhpur after being treated for COVID at hospital

Self-styled godman Asaram, who was being treated for COVID-19 for the past two days at a hospital here, has been shifted to the AIIMS in Jodhpur due to security reasons, a police official said on Saturday.The condition of Asaram, jailed for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021